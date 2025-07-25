ROBERTET GROUP: REVENUE UP 7.7% IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

Grasse, July 25, 2025 - Robertet, a world leader in natural raw materials for fragrances and flavors, today publishes its revenue figures for the first half of 2025. Revenue for the period totaled €446,3 million, representing growth of 7.7%, or 7.1% on a constant scope basis. On a comparable exchange rate and scope basis, organic growth came out at 9.2%.

Consolidated financial statements

(in thousands of euros) H1

2024 revenue Organic growth Currency

effect Scope effect Total change H1

2025 revenue* Revenue* 414,579 +9.2% -2.1% +0.6% +7.7% 446,337

* Half-year revenue figures are estimates and have not yet been audited.

In the first quarter of 2025, revenue rose by 5.5% compared with the same period in 2024. This growth picked up further in the second quarter, with revenue up 10.0% on the same period last year.

Robertet's solid first-half 2025 performance was mainly due to the strong growth of the Flavors and Raw Materials Divisions alongside a robust start to the year in Europe, Latin America and Asia. North America remained stable over the period.

All divisions reported growth during the first half of 2025:

Raw Materials accounted for 26.3% of revenue, up 14.4%, driven by solid momentum in the fine fragrances market and demand from customers in Europe and Asia.

Fragrances accounted for 35.8% of revenue, up 0.5%, driven by modest growth in Europe and strong growth in South America, the Middle East and Asia. However, the division was held back by the slowdown in North America attributable to inventory effects at one of our main customers.

The Flavors Division represented 35.3% of revenue, up 10.7%, benefiting from sustained demand for natural products from customers of all sizes.

Health & Beauty, which accounted for 2.6% of revenue, grew 9.1% over the period.

This solid first-half revenue performance supports our 2025 organic revenue growth objective, in line with our 2030 targets.

The first-half 2025 results press release will be published on September 11, 2025 at the close of the Board of Directors' meeting and ahead of the earnings call. The half-year financial report will be available on September 18, 2025 on our website robertet.com.

About the Robertet Group

Robertet SA was founded in Grasse in 1850 and is the world leader in natural products. Based in France and mostly family-owned since its creation, the Robertet Group is still controlled by the Maubert family and is the only fragrance, flavor and natural ingredient company that is fully integrated throughout the entire creative process, from source to final fragrance or flavor. Today, the Robertet Group is represented in more than 50 countries, has more than 2,500 employees worldwide and offers its customers a range of over 1,600 natural materials and bespoke products created in one of its 17 global creation centers. In 2024, the Robertet Group recorded total net revenue in excess of €807 million.

www.robertet.com

