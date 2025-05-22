Anzeige
WKN: A1J5TV | ISIN: KR7161390000
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.: Hankook Tire Signs Official Sponsorship Deal with Saudi Pro League Football Club Al-Ittihad

Finanznachrichten News
  • Enters a three-year official sponsorship agreement with Saudi Pro League football club Al-Ittihad, starting from 2024/2025 season
  • Enhances sports marketing through association with globally recognized players such as Karim Benzema and Moussa Diaby
  • Expands fan engagement initiatives by increasing brand visibility through stadium signage, official team apparel, and ticket promotion events

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) has signed a title sponsorship agreement with Saudi Arabian professional football club Al-Ittihad. Under the agreement, Hankook will serve as the club's official title sponsor for three seasons, beginning with the 2024/2025 season.

Hankook Tire X Al-Ittihad Official Sponsorship Deal

Founded in 1927, Al-Ittihad is one of Saudi Arabia's most prestigious football clubs. The team recently secured its 10th Saudi Pro League title with two matches remaining in the 2024/2025 season. Al-Ittihad has also demonstrated its strong presence on the international stage by claiming back-to-back AFC Champions League titles.

Through this sponsorship, Hankook Tire aims to strengthen its global sports marketing efforts by establishing a strategic alliance with Al-Ittihad. By leveraging the club's high profile-bolstered by world-renowned players such as Karim Benzema and Moussa Diaby-the company seeks to further elevate its position as a top-tier premium brand in the global market.

During the sponsorship period, the global Hankook brand logo will be prominently featured on in-stadium LED signage, media interview backdrops, and the club's official team apparel. Hankook Tire also plans to run engagement-driven marketing campaigns-such as integrated online and offline ticket giveaway events-to boost brand awareness and drive sales in the Middle Eastern market, including Saudi Arabia.

Building on its momentum in the Middle East, Hankook Tire continues to expand its presence as a global premium brand, especially in emerging markets such as Saudi Arabia. In August 2023, the company partnered with its official Saudi distributor, Bin Shihon Group, to launch its iON product line-the world's first full line of tires dedicated to electric vehicles. Following the debut of its high-performance models iON evo and iON evo SUV, Hankook has gained strong market recognition for its technological innovation and is rapidly strengthening its position in the region's EV tire market.

Hankook Tire continues to enhance its global brand presence and reinforce its premium brand image among sports fans through a wide range of high-profile sponsorships. The company is an official partner of prestigious international football properties, including the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, German football club Borussia Dortmund, and the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692791/Photo__Hankook_Tire_X_Al_Ittihad_Official_Sponsorship_Deal.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hankook-tire-signs-official-sponsorship-deal-with-saudi-pro-league-football-club-al-ittihad-302461566.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
