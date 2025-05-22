LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK public sector net borrowing in April was the highest in any month since April 2021, the Office for National Statistics reported Thursday.Public sector net borrowing rose by GBP 1.0 billion to GBP 20.2 billion in April. This was the highest borrowing since April 2021 and was also above economists' forecast of GBP 18.0 billion.It is also the fourth-highest April borrowing since monthly records began in 1993, behind April 2020 and 2021 borrowing, the ONS said.In the financial year ending March, PSNB totaled GBP 148.3 billion. While this was GBP 3.7 billion lower than the initial estimate published in April 2025, it was above the GBP 137.3 billion forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility.Public sector net debt excluding public sector banks was estimated at 95.5 percent of GDP at the end of April. This was 0.7 percentage points more than at the end of April 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX