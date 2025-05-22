LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group reported profit before tax of 1.33 billion pounds for the full year to 31 March 2025 compared to 1.19 billion pounds, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 10.8 pence compared to 8.7 pence. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 8.21 billion pounds from 8.10 billion pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 18.8 pence compared to 18.5 pence.Full year revenue was 20.36 billion pounds, down 2% from prior year. Adjusted revenue was 20.37 billion pounds, down 2%.In fiscal 2026, the Group expects adjusted group revenue of approximately 20 billion pounds, and adjusted UK service revenue of between 15.3 billion pounds and 15.6 billion pounds, with adjusted EBITDA between 8.2 billion pounds and 8.3 billion pounds.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX