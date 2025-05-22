Lower CO 2 with plastic recycling from end-of-life to new vehicles

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has developed a new technology to recycle high-quality plastic from end-of-life vehicles (ELV) in order to meet the growing demand for recycled plastic in the automotive industry against strengthened environmental regulations.1 This technology will contribute to decarbonized, circular economy through its use in various vehicles models starting with the Toyota Camry.2

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250521969844/en/

Framework for this development

In the recycling of waste plastic, it has been difficult to obtain plastic with performance equivalent to that of new material due to impurities or other factors, and so waste plastic has generally been burned to recover heat (thermal recycling) or reused for purposes with lower required performance (downcycling). Toyoda Gosei has developed a recycled plastic with performance equivalent to that of new material even with 50% ELV plastic (polypropylene. To achieve this, Toyoda Gosei has collaborated with Isono Co., Ltd. to procure quality raw materials for recycling and leveraged Toyoda Gosei's original material modification technology, meeting the quality standards for automotive parts for practical application. This technology accelerates horizontal recycling for reuse in the same parts and contributes to CO2 reduction.3

It is the first time in the world4 that recycled plastic containing 50% ELV plastic is used in interior parts such as glove boxes that require impact resistance.

Toyoda Gosei is advancing recycling plastic and rubber with decarbonization as a key aim, based on its medium- and long-term 2030 Business Plan. Going forward, Toyoda Gosei aims to expand applicable products, such as those associated with vehicle design, and will move ahead with the improvement of recycled plastic.

1 In the European Commission policy to strengthen environmental regulations (ELV directive), the use of recycled plastic is expected to be mandated in new vehicles sold from 2031 onward. 2 Manufactured in Japan, used on the Camry launched in Europe and other parts of the world since 2024. 3 Use of this recycled plastic leads to a CO2 reduction of up to about 40% when used in parts manufacture (depends on product size and other factors; calculated using IDEA developed by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology) 4 As of April 30, 2025; Toyoda Gosei survey

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250521969844/en/

Contacts:

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Contact: Public Relations

inquiry@mlist.toyoda-gosei.co.jp