NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MNTN, Inc. ("MNTN"), a technology platform that brings performance marketing to Connected TV, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,700,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 22, 2025, under the ticker symbol "MNTN." The offering is expected to close on May 23, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.The offering consists of 8,400,000 shares of Class A common stock being offered by MNTN and 3,300,000 shares of Class A common stock being offered by some of MNTN's existing stockholders. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,755,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. MNTN will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock by the selling stockholders.Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Evercore ISI are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory, Needham & Company, Raymond James and Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP are acting as passive bookrunners. Loop Capital Markets and Tigress Financial Partners are acting as co-managers.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by telephone at 866-718-1649, or by e-mail at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 800-831-9146; and Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at 888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About MNTNMNTN is the Hardest Working Software in Television, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Next Big Things in Tech and was recently featured on the cover of INC's Best in Business Issue.ContactsPress Contactpress@mountain.comInvestor Contactir@mountain.com

