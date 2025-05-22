LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L), an integrated global defence and security company on Thursday announced a five-year extension to its Long-Term Partnering Agreement with the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence worth 1.54 billion pounds to modernize test & evaluation for future warfare.Simultaneously, the company is also recognizing an incremental order of 166 million pounds relating to current investments in test and evaluation.The contract amendment extending the LTPA to 2033 is expected to transform the provision of mission critical test and evaluation capabilities and services that would help to enhance operational readiness of the U.K. and allied nations.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX