Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A2QQVE | ISIN: US03743Q1085 | Ticker-Symbol: 2S3
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 20:01
14,920 Euro
+0,97 % +0,144
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2025 00:06 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

APA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

Finanznachrichten News

HOUSTON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable Aug. 22, 2025, to stockholders of record on July 22, 2025, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.

About APA
APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

APA-F


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
