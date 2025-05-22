Honeywell To Acquire Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies Business, Expanding Portfolio Of Leading Catalyst And Process Technologies

Unlocks strategic growth by increasing Honeywell's installed base and creating a more integrated offering across catalyst and process technologies

Expands Honeywell UOP's capabilities with addition of significant installed base across refining, petrochemical and renewable fuels

Enhances Honeywell's existing catalyst portfolio with complementary offerings and grows renewable fuels capabilities

Anticipated synergies with both UOP and Honeywell Process Solutions businesses, benefiting from Honeywell's leading aftermarket capabilities

Expected to be accretive to Honeywell's adjusted EPS in the first full year of ownership and to add attractive high growth vectors with runway for material cost synergies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that it has agreed to acquire Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies business segment for £1.8 billion in an all-cash transaction, representing approximately 11x estimated 2025 EBITDA, inclusive of tax benefits and run-rate cost synergies. The combination of Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies business with Honeywell's Energy and Sustainability Solutions (ESS) business segment is expected to add attractive high growth vectors to the portfolio and drive significant additional benefits through cost synergies.

Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies' business model complements Honeywell's existing UOP business of selling catalyst and process technologies and expands its installed base across refining and petrochemical catalysts. In addition, with an expanded portfolio, Honeywell will for the first time be able to offer customers a comprehensive solution for the production of lower emission, critical fuels including sustainable methanol, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), blue hydrogen and blue ammonia, which enhance energy security and reduce emissions. The resulting offerings will provide licensed technology, engineering, services and catalysts to convert hydrocarbon and renewable feedstocks to high-value end products.

"The acquisition of Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies business broadens Honeywell's role as a world-class technology provider of critical energy needed to drive growth into the future - further strengthening our model of combining process technologies and process automation," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell. "As demand for diversified sources of energy continues accelerating, we will better enable Honeywell to offer the innovation our customers need."

Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies business segment is a leading provider of catalyst manufacturing and process technology licensing. It has approximately 1,900 employees and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with sites in the U.S., Europe and India.

"As we continue to expand and evolve our ESS portfolio, acquiring Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies business will provide our customers a comprehensive and cost-effective approach to transition their businesses to high-value products with lower emissions," said Ken West, President and CEO of Honeywell's ESS segment. "Together, we will be able to create an integrated solution while also diversifying our UOP projects and service offerings to help our customers around the world continue innovating and driving energy security for the future."

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in the first year and will add attractive high growth vectors to Honeywell's ESS business.

The acquisition follows Honeywell's announcement of the planned spin off of its Aerospace Technologies business along with the planned spin off of its Advanced Materials business, which will result in three publicly listed industry leaders with distinct strategies and growth drivers.

Since December 2023, Honeywell has announced a number of strategic actions to drive organic growth and simplify its portfolio, including approximately $11 billion of accretive acquisitions recently closed or announced: the Access Solutions business from Carrier Global, Civitanavi Systems, CAES Systems, the LNG business from Air Products, and Sundyne. In addition, Honeywell entered into an agreement to divest its Personal Protective Equipment business, which is expected to close in Q2 2025. Honeywell remains on pace to exceed its commitment to deploy at least $25 billion toward high-return capital expenditures, dividends, opportunistic share purchases and accretive acquisitions through 2025.

Honeywell's acquisition of Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies business segment is expected to close by 1H 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

