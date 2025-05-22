Anzeige
CTEK AB: CTEK presents new financial targets for 2028 and more than triple the addressable market

Finanznachrichten News

At today's Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, Henrik Fagrenius, President and CEO of CTEK, and members of the Group Management Team will provide deeper insights into the company's strategic direction, market position and financial outlook. CTEK will also introduce two new adjacent product categories - Premium Booster and Power Solutions - as well as new financial targets for 2028.

Financial targets for 2028

The CTEK Board of Directors has adopted the following financial targets:

  • Turnover - to achieve SEK 2 billion in net sales by 2028 (new).
  • Profitability - to achieve an adjusted EBITA margin of 20 percent by 2028 (new).
  • Capital structure - Net debt must be less than 3.0x adjusted EBITDA on a rolling twelvemonth basis. Strategic decisions such as acquisitions may have a temporary impact on the Company's indebtedness (unchanged).

***

  • Dividend policy - CTEK invests its resources in growth and business development. In addition, CTEK's goal is to distribute 30 percent of the year's profit to shareholders (unchanged).

"CTEK has operated a three-phase strategy for the past two years - stability, profitability and profitable growth. We have now entered the latter phase and intend to accelerate our profitable growth by introducing two new adjacent product categories - Premium Boosters and Power Solutions. The addressable market will thus increase from approximately 20 to over 75 billion, and several product launches will take place already during the year. The new product categories are closely related to our current offering and mean that our technology, geographical presence and sales channels fit very well and are strengthened by CTEK's established brand," says Henrik Fagrenius, President and CEO of CTEK.

Today's Capital Markets Day starts at 13:30 CEST, you can follow the event via this link: https://ctek.events.inderes.com/cmd-2025/register

Previous medium-term financial goals

  • Turnover - CTEK's target is to achieve net sales of SEK 2 billion on an annual basis in the medium term, with the majority of sales expected to be electric vehicle chargers and accessories.
  • Profitability - CTEK's target is to achieve an adjusted EBITA margin of 20 percent in the medium term.
  • Capital structure Net debt must be less than 3.0x adjusted EBITDA on a rolling twelve-month basis. Strategic decisions such as acquisitions may have a temporary impact on the Company's indebtedness.

***

  • Dividend policy - CTEK invests its resources in growth and business development. In addition, CTEK's goal is to distribute 30 percent of the year's profit to shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

Marcus Korsgren, SVP Strategy & Communication

+46 75 050 42 46, marcus.korsgren@ctek.com

This information is information that CTEK AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the contact persons above, for publication on 22 May 2025 at 08:30 CEST.


