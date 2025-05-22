LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. (SMT.L) reported that its net return after taxation for the year ended 31 March 2025 declined to 1.22 billion pounds or 94.57 pence per share from 1.37 billion pounds or 97.28 pence per share in the previous year.Net return before taxation was 1.22 billion pounds down from 1.37 billion pounds in the prior year.Gains on investments were 1.273 billion pounds compared to 1.406 billion pounds in the prior year.The Board has recommended that this year the total dividend be increased by 3.3% to 4.38 pence per share from 4.24 pence per share paid in 2024. Assuming approval by shareholders, a final dividend of 2.78 pence per share will be paid on 10 July 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX