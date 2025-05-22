OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased slightly in April from a 14-month high in March, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.3 percent in April from 4.4 percent in March.In the corresponding month last year, the rate was also the same 4.3 percent.The number of unemployed people dropped to 131,000 in April from 134,000 in the prior month, the agency said.Data showed that the employment rate stood at 69.3 percent versus 69.2 percent in March.On a trend basis, the unemployment rate rose to 4.3 percent from 4.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX