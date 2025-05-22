Resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi 22.05.2025

The Management Board of Aktsiaselts Tallinna Vesi (hereinafter the Company) convened the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with the proposal for the resolutions set out below to be adopted by shareholders. The notice about convening the Annual General Meeting was published in the stock exchange information system and on the Company's website on 30 April 2025 and in the daily newspaper Postimees.

Votes were submitted by a total of 23 shareholders of the Company, whose votes represented 15?105 048 of the 20 million votes represented by shares of the Company, i.e. 75,53% of all votes represented by shares.

On 22 May 2025, the shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolutions:

1. Approval of 2024 Annual Report

RESOLUTION:?To approve the consolidated 2024 Annual Report of the Company as submitted to the General Meeting.

The resolution was approved with 15?105 048 votes in favour (i.e. 100% of all votes represented at the meeting).

2. Distribution of profit

RESOLUTION:?The net profit of the Company in 2024 is €13,283 thousand. To distribute €10,600 thousand of the Company's retained earnings of €82,141 thousand as of 31/12/2024 (incl. from the net profit of?13,283 thousand for the year 2024). €0.53 per share will be paid to the shareholders as dividends.??

The rest of retained earnings shall remain undistributed.??

No allocations shall be made from the net profit to the reserve capital.??

Based on the dividend proposal made by the Management Board, the Supervisory Council proposes to the shareholders to pay the dividends out on 17 June 2025. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as of 10 June 2025 at the closure of business day of the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 9 June 2025. A person acquiring the shares from 9 June 2025 onwards shall not be entitled to receive the dividends determined by this decision.???

The resolution was approved with 15?101 448 votes in favour (i.e. 99,98% of all votes represented at the meeting).

3. Election of auditor?

RESOLUTION: ?To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registration code 10142876), the winner of the public tender organised by the Company (reference number 291891), as the auditor of the Company for the financial years 2025-2027, to authorise the Management Board to enter into a contract with the auditor that is substantially in accordance with the tender documents, and to pay the auditor a fee in accordance with the contract to be entered into with the auditor.?

The resolution was approved with 15?104?457 votes in favour (i.e. 100% of all votes represented at the meeting).

The Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be made available on the Company's website.

Kristiina Tamberg

AS Tallinna Vesi

Head of Communication and Marketing



kristiina.tamberg@tvesi.ee