Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EQ97 | ISIN: EE3100026436 | Ticker-Symbol: A1T
Frankfurt
21.05.25 | 08:02
11,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINNA VESI AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINNA VESI AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,35011,55011:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2025 10:24 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi 22.05.2025

Finanznachrichten News

The Management Board of Aktsiaselts Tallinna Vesi (hereinafter the Company) convened the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with the proposal for the resolutions set out below to be adopted by shareholders. The notice about convening the Annual General Meeting was published in the stock exchange information system and on the Company's website on 30 April 2025 and in the daily newspaper Postimees.

Votes were submitted by a total of 23 shareholders of the Company, whose votes represented 15?105 048 of the 20 million votes represented by shares of the Company, i.e. 75,53% of all votes represented by shares.

On 22 May 2025, the shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolutions:

1. Approval of 2024 Annual Report

RESOLUTION:?To approve the consolidated 2024 Annual Report of the Company as submitted to the General Meeting.

The resolution was approved with 15?105 048 votes in favour (i.e. 100% of all votes represented at the meeting).

2. Distribution of profit

RESOLUTION:?The net profit of the Company in 2024 is €13,283 thousand. To distribute €10,600 thousand of the Company's retained earnings of €82,141 thousand as of 31/12/2024 (incl. from the net profit of?13,283 thousand for the year 2024). €0.53 per share will be paid to the shareholders as dividends.??

The rest of retained earnings shall remain undistributed.??

No allocations shall be made from the net profit to the reserve capital.??

Based on the dividend proposal made by the Management Board, the Supervisory Council proposes to the shareholders to pay the dividends out on 17 June 2025. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as of 10 June 2025 at the closure of business day of the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 9 June 2025. A person acquiring the shares from 9 June 2025 onwards shall not be entitled to receive the dividends determined by this decision.???

The resolution was approved with 15?101 448 votes in favour (i.e. 99,98% of all votes represented at the meeting).

3. Election of auditor?

RESOLUTION: ?To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registration code 10142876), the winner of the public tender organised by the Company (reference number 291891), as the auditor of the Company for the financial years 2025-2027, to authorise the Management Board to enter into a contract with the auditor that is substantially in accordance with the tender documents, and to pay the auditor a fee in accordance with the contract to be entered into with the auditor.?

The resolution was approved with 15?104?457 votes in favour (i.e. 100% of all votes represented at the meeting).

The Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be made available on the Company's website.

Kristiina Tamberg
AS Tallinna Vesi
Head of Communication and Marketing

kristiina.tamberg@tvesi.ee


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.