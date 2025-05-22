LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group Plc (QQ.L), a defense and security company, reported Thursday a loss in its fiscal 2025, compared to prior year's profit, despite slightly higher revenues. Further, the company lifted dividend, and said it sees higher results in fiscal 2026.On the London Stock Exchange, QinetiQ shares were gaining around 4.2 percent to trade at 458.40 pence.In the full year, loss before tax was 106.3 million pounds, compared to profit before tax of 182.7 million pounds last year. Loss per share was 33.0 pence, compared to profit of 23.8 pence a year ago.Underlying profit before tax was 198.6 million pounds, compared to 227.0 million pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 25.8 pence, compared to 29 pence last year.Revenue for the period edged up 1 percent to 1.932 billion pounds from last year's 1.912 billion pounds. The company said the group performance was impacted by geopolitical uncertainty and delays to short cycle work. Revenue grew 2 percent on an organic basis.Order intake increased to 1.95 billion pounds from prior year's 1.74 billion pounds.Further, the Board proposed a final dividend per share of 6.05 pence, higher than last year's 5.65 pence. The full-year dividend was 8.85 pence, up 7 percent from 8.25 pence in the prior year.Subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting, the final dividend will be paid on August 21 to shareholders on the register at July 25.Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, QinetiQ expects earnings per share growth to be 15 percent to 20 percent, margin to be around 11 percent due to phasing of restructuring, and revenue growth of around 3 percent.Further, the company said that the additional 200 million pounds share buyback over 2 years, which was announced in March, will commence in June.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX