Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A2QJD4 | ISIN: GB00BN7CG237
Tradegate
22.05.25 | 13:34
0,907 Euro
+1,28 % +0,012
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 12:24 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team: ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO ANNOUNCES COREWEAVE AS OFFICIAL AI CLOUD COMPUTING PARTNER

Finanznachrichten News
  • Aston Martin Aramco unveils partnership with CoreWeave as Official AI Cloud Computing Partner
  • CoreWeave will help the team relocate existing data centre to their first large-scale cloud computing facility
  • The team's new wind tunnel will be named the CoreWeave Wind Tunnel
  • CoreWeave's cloud platform is purpose built for AI and accelerating computing innovation

SILVERSTONE, England, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Martin Aramco has today announced a multi-year partnership with CoreWeave, the first AI Hyperscaler, who joins the team as Official AI Cloud Computing Partner.

Aston Martin Aramco unveils partnership with CoreWeave as Official AI Cloud Computing Partner

CoreWeave is the leading AI cloud platform, purpose-built for the scale, performance, and expertise needed to power AI cloud innovation and meet the demands of accelerated computing.

With Aston Martin Aramco, CoreWeave will support the team in relocating their on-premises computing infrastructure to a new, large-scale cloud computing environment. This move eliminates hardware constraints and enables the team to operate with greater agility, efficiency, and performance.

Through its cloud computing infrastructure, CoreWeave will provide the speed, performance and expertise to unlock AI-accelerated engineering opportunities for Aston Martin Aramco. Supporting efficiency of car design, utilising this new cloud infrastructure will ultimately reduce the time it takes to design components on the car.

The Aston Martin Aramco wind tunnel which came online in early March, will be named the CoreWeave Wind Tunnel. CoreWeave's branding will appear on the AMR25 from this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team: "We're thrilled to welcome CoreWeave to the team. In the fast-paced world of Formula 1, AI cloud computing infrastructure is a decisive edge, and CoreWeave's cutting-edge platform, purpose-built for accelerated computing, will be instrumental to unlock new levels of performance. United by a fierce ambition to win, we're excited to harness the power of AI cloud computing together, transforming drive and passion into on-track results."

Brian Venturo, Founder and the Chief Strategy Officer, CoreWeave: "As a lifelong Formula 1 fan and a passionate supporter of Aston Martin, it's an incredible opportunity to partner with a team that represents the cutting edge of performance and innovation. Formula 1 is a proving ground for what's possible when talent, technology, and ambition align. With CoreWeave's AI cloud platform, we're excited to unlock new opportunities in data-driven engineering and help accelerate Aston Martin Aramco's pursuit of excellence on and off the track."

About?Aston?Martin?Aramco?Formula One?Team

About CoreWeave

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694093/AstonMartin_CoreWeave_Partner.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667460/5333475/2025_AMF1_Team_Logo.jpg

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aston-martin-aramco-announces-coreweave-as-official-ai-cloud-computing-partner-302463051.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
