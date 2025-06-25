Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT), the luxury outerwear and activewear brand renowned for its alpine heritage and fashion-forward performance wear, today unveiled the PERFECT MOMENT x BWT ALPINE FORMULA ONE TEAM capsule collection.

Designed in cooperation with BWT Alpine Formula One Team, the collection marks the debut of a creative collaboration that fuses the adrenaline of motorsport with the precision of mountain performance. The launch reflects the shared DNA of both brands-speed, innovation, and a passion for pushing boundaries.

The summer capsule introduces a curated range of unisex pieces, including statement T-shirts, sleek jackets, and a signature bag, each merging Perfect Moment's iconic aesthetic with the bold energy of Formula One.

"Made for Moment Makers, this new capsule brings the bold spirit of BWT Alpine Formula One Team into our world of style and movement," said Jane Gottschalk, co-founder, president and chief creative officer of Perfect Moment. "It's vibrant, dynamic, and built for those who live life in motion."

The collaboration will continue later this year with the launch of a full ski capsule, uniting high-speed energy with high-altitude performance.

"This collaboration is a powerful expression of our brand values-performance, fearless energy, and timeless style," said Vittorio Giacomelli, chief product officer of Perfect Moment. "It also marks the next chapter of growth for our business, as we expand global reach, deepen strategic relationships, and connect with new audiences who demand the very best."

Giacomelli joined Perfect Moment earlier this year from Canada Goose, where he played a key role in scaling the brand into a billion-dollar business.

BWT Alpine Formula One Team added: "We are excited to have joined forces with Perfect Moment for this unique collaboration and bring the worlds of Formula One and luxury skiwear together. The technical outerwear produced by Perfect Moment resonates with BWT Alpine Formula One Team's innovative objectives and we are thrilled to see the collection go live."

The launch is accompanied by a high-impact global media campaign, celebrating the intersection of racing precision and mountain power. The capsule is available now exclusively at www.perfectmoment.com, with limited-edition pop-up experiences scheduled around select Grands Prix.

About BWT Alpine Formula One Team

BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with Grand Prix race winner Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto under the leadership of Executive Advisor, Flavio Briatore. The team, bought by the Benetton Family in 1986, was moved to Enstone, Oxfordshire, in 1992 where it is still based today. Renault bought the Italian-run team in 2000 and rebranded as Alpine F1.

The team has a winning legacy, having won the Formula One World Championship seven times including the Drivers' World Championship [1994, 1995, 2005 and 2006] with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, and the Constructors' World Championship [1995, 2005 and 2006]. The team's most recent triumph came at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, the 50th victory overall. The team finished the 2024 season strongly with two podium finishes and ended the year sixth place overall in the Constructors' Championship. For more information, please head to www.alpinef1.com.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in Chamonix, France, Perfect Moment is a luxury outerwear and activewear brand that merges alpine heritage with fashion-forward performance. Known for its technical excellence, bold design, and versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from slopes to city, the brand is worn by athletes, tastemakers, and celebrities worldwide. Perfect Moment is traded on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PMNT. Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

