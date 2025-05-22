JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in U.S. were shot dead at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, Wednesday night.Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the US, was quoted as saying that the victims were a 'young couple about to be engaged.'The couple, identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram, was attending an event at the museum organized by the American Jewish Committee, when they were attacked.'A terrorist shot and killed them as they exited an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in DC,' the embassy said in a statement posted on X.'The preliminary investigation indicates that both victims were exiting an event at the Capitol Jewish Museum located in the 500 block of Third Street Northwest when the shooting occurred,' Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela A. Smith said at a news conference. 'We believe the shooting was committed by a single suspect who is now in custody. Prior to the shooting, the suspect was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum.'She named the suspect as Elias Rodriguez, 30, from Chicago, who 'approached a group of four people, produced a handgun and opened fire striking both of our decedents.'Smith told reporters that the suspect chanted 'Free Free Palestine' while in custody.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said security will be beefed up for the country's representatives and at Israeli diplomatic missions abroad.President Donald Trump vowed to fight antisemitism following the incident.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX