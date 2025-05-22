The site, now in its initial construction phase, will be the company's first energy project in the Santiago Metropolitan Region. From pv magazine Latam The Chilean arm of French energy giant Engie has begun construction of the Libélula solar-plus-storage project and expects commercial operation before September next year. The 199 MW/995 MWh energy storage and 151 MWp solar site, in the municipalities of Colina and Tiltil 40 km north of Santiago, is Engie's first in the capital's Metropolitan region. Engie says the project, including a booster substation and 16 km high-voltage transmission line, ...

