Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases, today announced that data from the Company's Phase 2 study of zelicapavir in young children infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) will be available as an E-Poster at the 43rd Annual Meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases (ESPID) 2025, being held May 26-30, 2025 at the Bucharest International Conference Centre in Bucharest, Romania and online.

The E-Poster will highlight results from a Phase 2 study of zelicapavir, an oral, non-nucleoside small-molecule RSV-replication-inhibitor (N-protein), which were announced in December 2024, and include new data on the population PK/PD and time to viral load negativity.

E-Poster Title: "Antiviral Treatment of RSV in Children: Virology and PK Results of a Randomized Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled International Trial of Zelicapavir (EDP-938)"

E-Poster Number:ID 1767

Date and Time: Available starting on May 26, 2025,at8:00 a.m. Eastern European Summer Time/ 1:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

E-Poster Location: Level 0, Main Floor or on the conference portal and the conference app

Presenter: John DeVincenzo, M.D.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology. Enanta's clinical programs are currently focused on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and its earlier-stage immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, including KIT and STAT6 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET (U.S.) and MAVIRET (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta's royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta's operations. Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

