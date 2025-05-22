Trident Resources Corp.: Trident Resources Announces Appointment of Canadian Mining Hall of Famer Ron Netolitzky as a Strategic Advisor

Vancouver, BC, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Trident Resources Corp.)) ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of renowned geologist and executive Mr. Ronald Netolitzky to help guide and advise the team on its exploration efforts in the La Ronge Gold belt.

Ronald Netolitzky is an accomplished Canadian geologist who has always remained an independent-minded prospector at heart. Mr. Netolitzky has been responsible for some of Canada's most significant mineral discoveries including those at the Snip and Eskay Creek properties in northwest British Columbia, which became two of Canada's most successful, high-grade precious metal mines. He has also contributed to the growth of many junior mining companies and has been involved in 12 significant corporate transactions including mergers-and-acquisitions over the course of his career. Mr. Netolitzky remains active in gold and uranium exploration, notably in Saskatchewan, where he began his career almost 50 years ago.

Mr. Netolitzky has been honoured with the Prospector of the Year award from the PDAC, and Developer of the Year award from the BC and Yukon Chamber of Mines. In 2015, he was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. Mr. Netolitzky graduated from the University of Alberta with a B.Sc. in geology in 1964 and a M.Sc. from University of Calgary in 1967. He joined the Saskatchewan uranium rush as a consultant and by 1985, Mr. Netolitzky was president of Delaware Resources and seeking a project of merit. The Snip property optioned from Cominco fit the bill and the first drill program led to a major gold discovery.

Jon Wiesblatt, Trident's CEO and a Director, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Ron as an Advisor to our Saskatchewan-focused, high-grade gold exploration company. Ron brings a wealth of experience in mineral exploration and operations in Canada. He is in large part responsible for assembling the highly prospective gold assets consolidated under Trident Resources through a comprehensive regional and structural geologic perspective. His guidance and knowledge will be of utmost importance to Trident as the company strives to unlock value at an up-and-coming significant mining camp. This appointment strengthens our ability to execute on our corporate strategy and create value for all stakeholders."

Trident Engages Strategic Marketing and Market Making Groups:

Trident announces that it has engaged Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") of Toronto, Ontario, to provide market-liquidity services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). Velocity Trade will manage trading of the Company's shares from time to time for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market, with a view to reducing trading volatility and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. The funding and securities required for these services undertaken will be provided by Velocity Trade. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the Company will pay a fee of CAD $6,000 per month for liquidity services, with the first two months' fees payable upon execution of the agreement, with services starting May 6th, 2025. Thereafter, a monthly fee of $6,000 will be payable on the first day of each month during the term of the agreement. Velocity Trade and Trident are not related parties.

Trident has also engaged Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") of Vancouver, British Columbia, for a 12-month marketing campaign commencing on May 20th, 2025, at a cost of CAD $46,000, payable on signing the agreement. The engagement includes the production and distribution of corporate videos, banner ads, and editorial articles. Market One, which operates out of Vancouver and Toronto, offers multi-platform media solutions for the capital markets, distributing content through broadcast, digital, and social media channels, including BNN Bloomberg. Market One and Trident are not related parties and Market One does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Trident has engaged Winning Media LLC based out of Houston, Texas, to provide comprehensive digital media marketing campaigns for the Company. The services to be provided by Winning Media include digital media, marketing strategies, advertising, and awareness campaigns. The engagement of Winning Media will extend for a period of three months starting on May 19th, 2025 for an upfront fee of USD $50,000. Neither Winning Media nor any of its principals currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company. Winning Media and Trident are not related parties and Winning Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

All agreements remain subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

