BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Kanzhun Ltd. (BZ) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB518.13 million, or RMB1.16 per share. This compares with RMB244.95 million, or RMB0.54 per share, last year.Excluding items, Kanzhun Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB769.90 million or RMB1.72 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to RMB1.923 billion from RMB1.703 billion last year.Kanzhun Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB518.13 Mln. vs. RMB244.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB1.16 vs. RMB0.54 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.923 Bln vs. RMB1.703 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX