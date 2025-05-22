Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Secures $40 Million Capital Infusion via Streeterville Capital

Funding will be used for production and company growth in the US and abroad

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network anchored by patented AI-powered Arrive Points, today announced that it has secured financial backing of up to $40 million from Streeterville Capital, LLC. Access to the capital coincided with Arrive AI's public debut on Nasdaq on May15, 2025.

"This significant capital injection is one of the reasons we went to the public markets," said Arrive AI CEO Dan O'Toole. "We celebrate the forward thinking Streeterville is leading with in their major commitment to our vision."

Streeterville Capital is an investment firm with operations in Utah and Tennessee with investments in companies including Cingulate, the Marygold Companies and Damon Inc. Streeterville Capital President John Fife said he is intrigued with the vast potential of Arrive AI's solution for package delivery issues like security and efficiency, and the cost savings that can be gleaned.

"This is an exciting answer to problems that are plaguing every industry. Dan and his crew really saw the future coming and worked quickly to meet needs that are starting to be seen around the world," Fife said. "We're excited to see how this plays out and are clearly bullish about Arrive AI."

In 2014, O'Toole filed for his first patent for his concept of an AI-powered, smart mailbox capable of securely accepting packages delivered autonomously, beating similar filings from other potential competitors. Since then, he has built a global team, made multiple iterations and acquired complementary technology to refine the devices now known as "Arrive Points." The company, which has amassed nearly 5,000 private investors and raised nearly $12 million, has largely generated capital via crowdsourcing. Now that Arrive AI is public a new chapter has begun.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com (http://www.arriveai.com/).

