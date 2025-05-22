WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delcath Systems (DCTH) said its financial outlook for fiscal 2025 is: total CHEMOSAT and HEPZATO KIT revenue of $94 to $98 million, an increase of more than 150% over 2024; gross margins between 83% to 85%; and positive adjusted EBITDA and cashflow in each quarter of 2025.Delcath will participate in the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program. The company has initiated the process of entering into the NDRA with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and expects it to take effect at the beginning of the third quarter of 2025.Gerard Michel, Chief Executive Officer of Delcath, said: 'Based on current center activation rates and rising utilization, we expect total HEPZATO treatment volume in 2025 to increase at least 200% versus 2024.'For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX