HERANTIS PHARMA

Herantis is striving to develop disease-modifying treatments for central nervous system (CNS) conditions, with an initial focus on Parkinson's disease (PD). Lead asset HER-096 has a novel mechanism of action, and has shown encouraging results in preclinical and clinical studies to date. It is now being tested in a Phase Ib trial, the first test in PD patients. The results, due in September 2025, may be the next major catalyst for Herantis. It has been financially supported by the European Innovation Council (EIC), as well as the Michael J Fox Foundation (MJFF) and Parkinson's UK Virtual Biotech. Herantis is currently seeking a partnership for the further development and commercialisation of HER-096.

