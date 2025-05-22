WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Justice Department has announced that five internet domains used by malicious cyber criminals to operate the LummaC2 information-stealing malware service have been taken down.'Malware like LummaC2 is deployed to steal sensitive information such as user login credentials from millions of victims in order to facilitate a host of crimes, including fraudulent bank transfers and cryptocurrency theft,' said Matthew R. Galeotti, head of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.As alleged in the affidavits filed in support of the government's seizure warrants, the administrators of LummaC2 used the seized websites to distribute LummaC2, an information-stealing malware, to their affiliates and other cyber criminals. Common targets for cybercriminals using malware like LummaC2 include browser data, autofill information, login credentials for accessing email and banking services, as well as cryptocurrency seed phrases, which permit access to virtual currency wallets.According to the Justice Department, the FBI has identified at least 1.7 million instances where LummaC2 was used to steal this type of information.The seized domains, also referred to as user panels, served as login pages for the LummaC2 malware, allowing credentialed users and administrators to access and deploy LummaC2. The government seized five domains that the LummaC2 administrators set up to host the user panel earlier this week.The seizure of these domains will prevent the owners and cybercriminals from using the websites to access LummaC2 to compromise computers and steal victim information. Visitors to the websites can see a message indicating that the site has been seized by the Justice Department, including the FBI.The Justice Department said in a press release that Microsoft has announced an independent civil action to take down 2300 internet domains also claimed to be used by the LummaC2 actors or their proxies.FBI's Dallas Field Office is investigating the case.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX