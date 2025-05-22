Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that Net-Com is deploying Vecima's Entra® SC-1D Access Node and Entra® Access Controller ("EAC") solutions for Hanstholm Net, an internet service provider in Denmark.

Vecima's Entra SC-1D Remote MACPHY node, a key component of the Entra Distributed Access Architecture ("DAA") product portfolio, equips cable operators to transition their networks toward greater efficiency and scalability. By moving MAC and PHY layer functions to the access edge, the SC-1D reduces core network load, lowers latency, and increases bandwidth availability, supporting efficient delivery of high-throughput services.

With enhanced DOCSIS® 3.1 support for Remote MACPHY nodes, the Entra SC-1D Access Node delivers fiber-comparable performance over existing HFC networks. It offers a cost-effective, easily deployable, and future-ready path to 10 Gigabit Internet access while preserving existing infrastructure investments.

Complementing the SC-1D, Vecima's EAC serves as a centralized management platform that orchestrates the complex interactions between the core network and distributed access devices. The EAC ensures seamless integration and optimal performance of the DAA ecosystem, facilitating advanced features such as dynamic bandwidth allocation and network virtualization.

"Our transition to Distributed Access Architecture with Vecima's Remote MACPHY solutions represents a strategic leap forward in both performance and scalability," said Lars Røge Hamer, Chairman at Hanstholm Net. "Achieving a reduction in headend power consumption by around 60 percent, while unlocking the scalability needed for multigigabit services allows us to operate more efficiently and deliver next-generation connectivity without compromise."

"Hanstholm Net's adoption of Vecima's technology through Net-Com, marks a strategic advancement in its network infrastructure to support high-performance broadband delivery", said Gert K. Hansen, CTO at Net-Com. "This partnership represents an important step forward as Vecima's reliable products and solid support align well with our plans to expand DOCSIS® services and support other operators as we continue to grow in Denmark."

Equipped for multigigabit downstream capacity and fully licensed to support additional bandwidth without incremental costs, the Entra SC-1D Access Node offers operators a future-ready platform with simplified deployment and minimal operational overhead.

"As part of Vecima's Remote MACPHY suite, the Entra SC-1D Access Node and Entra Access Controller together deliver significant performance gains and centralized orchestration, bridging the core network with distributed access devices through simplified, scalable control," said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Vecima Video Broadband Solutions. "We are excited that our partnership with Net-Com is bringing Vecima's industry-leading access solutions to more operators in Europe. This reinforces our global market leadership in Remote MACPHY technologies."

The Vecima DAA portfolio, recognized by the Dell'Oro Group for the fourth consecutive year as the global market share leader in R-MACPHY and Remote Optical Line Terminal solutions ("R-OLT"), is deployed by operators around the world. Vecima will showcase its industry-leading cable and fiber access solutions, including the SC-1D, at ANGA COM 2025.

Vecima Networks at ANGA COM 2025

June 3-5 in Cologne, Germany

Stand A20, Hall 8

About Hanstholm Net

Hanstholm Net is a local provider in Denmark, serving over 600+ cable TV customers, offering both television channels and high-speed internet. Their services are delivered via a hybrid network utilizing both coaxial cable and fiber optic infrastructure. Learn more at hanstholmnet.dk.

About Net-Com

Net-Com is a Danish distributor specializing in a broad range of network equipment to support both small-scale and enterprise-level network infrastructures. With expertise in telecommunications and networking solutions, Net-Com facilitates superior connectivity across Denmark. Learn more at net-com.dk.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Vecima's business strategies and objectives, and the anticipated benefits, performance, capabilities, availability or adoption of its products and services. Such statements reflect current expectations and assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Vecima undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

