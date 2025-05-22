WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, semiconductor company Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter, well below analysts' expectations.For the third quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.75 to $0.95 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.13 to $1.33 per share on projected revenues between $1.82 billion and $2.02 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.82 per share on revenues of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on June 18, 2025 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX