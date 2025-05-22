Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference on May 29, 2025

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), an insulin delivery technology company with the first FDA-cleared patch pump designed specifically to target all adult "almost-pumpers" with its user-friendly and affordable design, today announced it will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually, on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2025/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/Zyr70D402Aj . The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Jeb Besser, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with Mr. Besser, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2025invreg/ .

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the Company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Its mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com .

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

+1 (617) 399-1741

IR@modular-medical.com

