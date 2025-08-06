Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Announces First Human Use of MODD1 Pump Delivering Insulin

- Use of MODD1 on clinician with Type 1 diabetes

- Modular Medical intends to deploy the MODD1 on a larger number of clinicians in mid August

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), an insulin delivery technology company with the first FDA-cleared patch pump designed specifically to target the estimated $3 billion dollar adult "almost-pumpers" market with its user-friendly and affordable design, today announced the first human use of the MODD1 pump to deliver insulin to a person with diabetes in a real-world setting. The MODD1 is delivering insulin to a clinician with Type 1 under institutional review board approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration, which is necessary because the reusable controller line is being validated for human use.

"This is another step in the maturation of the Modular Medical patch pump delivery platform. The pump controller module for MODD1 and the tubeless Pivot are identical, and the successful delivery of insulin has been a milestone we have anticipated since we began development," said Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical.

Modular Medical intends to deploy its insulin units on multiple clinicians at multiple sites in a trial in the middle of August and looks forward to updating the market further on future developments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. including but not limited to, the performance of the Company's products; expected deployments of the Company's pump product to persons with diabetes, the Company's ability to convert patients to use its MODD1 pump; the occurrence of future events or circumstances, successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, and general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:
Jeb Besser
Chief Executive Officer
Modular Medical, Inc.
+1 (617) 399-1741
IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/modular-medical-announces-first-human-use-of-modd1-pump-delivering-in-1056718

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
