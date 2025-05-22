Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: 854347 | ISIN: JP3134800006
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 14:06 Uhr
105 Leser
ICEYE and IHI start cooperation to develop SAR satellite constellation in Japan

Finanznachrichten News

HELSINKI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations for earth observation, and IHI Corporation ("IHI"), the Japanese heavy industries company, start cooperating on the development of a SAR constellation of up to 24 satellites, to provide earth observation data for military, civilian and commercial purposes.

From left: Otso Ojanen, Senior Vice President, Satellite Missions Line of Business at ICEYE, and Atsushi Sato, President of Aero Engine, Space & Defense Business Area at IHI

A memorandum of understanding between the two companies was signed at DSEI Japan, the biannual defense event taking place this week at Makuhari Messe, near Tokyo. As part of the planned development, IHI and ICEYE plan to establish a satellite manufacturing facility in Japan, with satellites to be operated domestically. . This initiative is intended to support Japan's space ambitions of boosting space industries while strengthening national security and resilience. The foundation is still subject to definitive agreements and official approvals.

Rafal Modrzewski, Co-founder & CEO of ICEYE, said: "ICEYE has had a close relationship with Japan since 2018, building trust and long-term commitment. The strengthening of Finland-Japan relationship and technical alliance enhance the security of both nations. By collaborating with Japanese organizations, ICEYE improves their defense capabilities and strengthens shared security. We are dedicated to creating new connections and deepening relationships with all of Japan's industry and government organizations."

Atsushi Sato, President of IHI's Aero Engine, Space & Defense Business Area, said: "Today's world is increasingly insecure. Japan's National Defense Strategy recognizes the importance of strengthening its own sovereign capability in space whilst simultaneously opening the door to cooperation and collaboration with allies / like-minded countries who share the nation's strategic interests. This MoU is the first step in realizing the next generation of capabilities critical to Japan's national security in the years to come."

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

Media contact: press@iceye.com

Visit www.iceye.com and follow ICEYE on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates and insights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694146/ICEYE_IHI_ceremony.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iceye-and-ihi-start-cooperation-to-develop-sar-satellite-constellation-in-japan-302463102.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
