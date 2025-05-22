JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's monthly wages grew at the fastest pace in three months in April, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.The monthly wage index rose 1.8 percent from March, when it climbed 0.4 percent. The latest increase was the strongest since January when the measure rose 3.1 percent.The monthly basic wage index was 1.4 percent higher from March when it rose 0.6 percent. That was also the strongest increase since January.The statistical office said the wage index rose 8.2 percent and the basic wage index was higher by 8.3 percent in the last twelve months.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX