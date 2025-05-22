CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevails in world markets amidst concerns over a deteriorating U.S. fiscal outlook. Concerns about the high levels of U.S. debt weighed on sentiment in the backdrop of the proposed tax-cut bill. Markets, in the meanwhile await the weekly data on initial jobless claims and the monthly PMI data to assess the economic and monetary policy outlook.Wall Street Futures are directionless. Major markets in Europe are trading with losses. Asian markets finished trading on a negative note.The six-currency Dollar Index rebounded after recent losses. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices slumped amidst speculation about an increase in output by OPEC+. Gold retreated after strong gains in the past two sessions amidst a rebound in the U.S. Dollar. Cryptocurrencies gained while Bitcoin touched an all-time high.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,854.50, down 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,853.30, up 0.15% Germany's DAX at 23,924.70, down 0.80% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,720.66, down 0.75% France's CAC 40 at 7,838.97, down 0.90% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,403.35, down 0.94% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,955.00, down 0.92% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,348.70, down 0.45% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,380.19, down 0.22% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,544.31, down 1.19%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1300, down 0.27% GBP/USD at 1.3407, down 0.10% USD/JPY at 143.71, up 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.6423, down 0.28% USD/CAD at 1.3873, up 0.09% Dollar Index at 99.84, up 0.28%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.605%, up 0.17% Germany at 2.6485%, up 0.25% France at 3.322%, up 0.51% U.K. at 4.8180%, up 1.28% Japan at 1.555%, down 0.38%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $63.66, down 1.93%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $60.39, down 1.92%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,288.26, down 0.76%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $110,651.02, up 4.02% Ethereum at $2,650.96, up 4.53% XRP at $2.41, up 2.99% BNB at $683.47, up 4.63% Solana at $178.16, up 5.71%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX