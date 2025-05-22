GXO Logistics: GXO extends longstanding partnership with bioMérieux

PARIS, France, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced a long-term contract renewal and extension with bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of In Vitro Diagnostics providing solutions to improve patient health and to ensure consumer safety.

"We are delighted that bioMérieux, our partner for over 20 years, renewed the trust they place in GXO. Following a successful overhaul of the distribution of the Reagents range, the extension of the contract for the Instrumentation range marks the continuation of a fruitful collaboration," said Vincent Ricci, Managing Director, France, GXO. "Since 2004, we have deployed our unrivaled logistics experience and expertise to optimize bioMérieux's supply chain, and we look forward to continuing this dynamic together, integrating ever more innovation to improve operational efficiency and the experience of our employees."

In order to accommodate new flows, GXO and bioMérieux have worked together to redesign the warehouses' layout while ensuring continuous activity with the same quality of service throughout the project. The redesigned advanced solution integrates automation to increase productivity and quality, managing 6 temperature ranges of reagents with strict regulatory requirements in two warehouses with a total surface area of 39,000 square meters, and deliveries reaching 160 countries.

bioMérieux and GXO's operation also now features a unified Warehouse Management System, high scalability and mutualization of storage, including goods receipt, mass storage, and replenishment. GXO is handling inbound and outbound logistics, including shipments to indirect customers, while bioMérieux is optimizing high-value and high-speed processes such as short-term storage picking, packing, and direct customer shipments.

Jacques Martinon, International Distribution Center director in France, bioMérieux, said, "GXO has proven to be a reliable partner with the ability to meet our high standards and comply with the strict regulatory requirements needed for our products. Close collaboration has been the foundation of our success. By focusing on finding solutions, retaining the best ideas, and fostering a collaborative team environment, we are achieving remarkable results."

GXO provides a range of solutions designed to meet the complex needs of healthcare logistics, including critical fulfilment and inventory management for hospital supplies, medical devices, and equipment, including provision to community healthcare providers and home delivery. Across Europe and the U.S., GXO helps ensure full visibility of inventory and orders while managing hundreds of thousands of sensitive, high-value SKUs with meticulous care. GXO's network supports time-sensitive and emergency deliveries, and focuses on process standardization, data accuracy, and regulatory compliance to improve consistency, enhance patient care and help improve the provision of community based primary healthcare.

GXO in France

GXO has been helping customers in France optimize their logistics for several decades and operates over 65 warehouses throughout the country. Currently ranked the #2 logistics service provider in France by Supply Chain Magazine, GXO manages logistics for customers in a variety of sectors, including ecommerce, retail, FMCG and technology. In France, GXO employs nearly 10,000 team members.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit?GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn,?X, Facebook, Instagram and?YouTube.

