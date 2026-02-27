

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BioMerieux SA (EYWN.MU) reported earnings for full year that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR397.5 million, or EUR3.34 per share. This compares with EUR432.2 million, or EUR3.64 per share, last year.



Excluding items, BioMerieux SA reported adjusted earnings of EUR552.0 million or EUR4.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to EUR4.069 billion from EUR3.979 billion last year.



BioMerieux SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR397.5 Mln. vs. EUR432.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR3.34 vs. EUR3.64 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.069 Bln vs. EUR3.979 Bln last year.



