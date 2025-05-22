WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $129.0 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $90.7 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $144.3 million or $2.27 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $1.697 billion from $1.567 billion last year.Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $129.0 Mln. vs. $90.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.03 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $1.697 Bln vs. $1.567 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX