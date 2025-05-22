DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices decreased for the third straight month in April, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.Output prices in the manufacturing industry dropped 3.6 percent year-over-year in April, following a 1.9 percent decrease in March. Further, this was the biggest decline in eighteen months.Prices for chemicals and chemical products slumped by 17.4 percent, and those for furniture rose by 3.3 percent.Factory gate prices for food products grew 5.1 percent from last year, largely due to higher costs for dairy products. The price index for food products, beverages, and tobacco climbed 4.0 percent.Prices for domestic sales increased 0.9 percent in April from a year ago, and those for the export market dropped by 4.0 percent.Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices surged 25.6 percent annually in April, and those for construction products plunged by 15.7 percent.On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 1.4 percent versus a 2.4 percent fall in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX