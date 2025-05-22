New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Hinge Health, MNTN go public

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 22nd

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE), a digital health platform, raised $437 Million last night and will trade today on the New York Stock Exchange.

Connected TV Adtech firm MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) also priced its deal last night, raising $187 million dollars. It will trade today on the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks are recovering early Thursday after the S&P 500 shed 1.7% Wednesday amid concerns about the deficit.

The budget bill in the House of Representatives hit a roadblock on Tuesday. However, earlier this morning, President Trump's tax bill did clear the house in a victory for the GOP and now advances to the senate.

Opening Bell

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) celebrates the opening bell to mark its first day as a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell

Tanqueray Gin launches 'Tanq Holiday' a celebration among colleagues and friends of the mood-shifting moment ahead of a long weekend.

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694304/NYSE_May_22_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--hinge-health-mntn-go-public-302463204.html