Ziff Davis' VIPRE Security Group Bolsters Email Security with Acquisition of Cryoserver and Solar Archive

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / VIPRE Security Group (VIPRE), a leading global provider of cybersecurity solutions and a Ziff Davis company, today announced the strategic acquisition of Forensic and Compliance Systems (FCS), including its established Cryoserver and Solar Archive brands. This acquisition significantly enhances VIPRE's email security portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to delivering comprehensive data protection and compliance solutions for businesses and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) globally.

Based in the UK and Dublin, FCS brings a strong legacy in integrated email archiving solutions since its founding in 2006. Its two key brands are:

Cryoserver: A robust and user-friendly email archiving solution, available both on-premise and in the cloud, serving a diverse customer base across Europe and North America. Known for its strong security and comprehensive features, Cryoserver ensures secure storage and easy retrieval of email communications critical for compliance, eDiscovery, and business continuity.

Solar Archive: A globally recognized white-label, cloud-based email archiving solution specifically designed for MSPs and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Solar Archive offers a scalable, efficient, and low-maintenance platform, empowering partners to deliver premier archiving services under their own brand.

This strategic acquisition significantly deepens VIPRE's suite of cyber security and compliance offerings, leveraging FCS's proven technology. The acquisition also presents a significant opportunity to expand VIPRE's MSP network by introducing its portfolio of email and endpoint security, and security training solutions to FCS's partner ecosystem. Looking ahead, VIPRE is committed to accelerating the product roadmaps for Cryoserver and Solar Archive, making strategic investments in their continued growth. This will lead to a more compelling offering for customers and partners, significantly strengthening our overall value proposition.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide the most comprehensive and secure email archiving solutions available," stated Usman Choudhary, General Manager of VIPRE Security Group. "By uniting Cryoserver's direct-to-market strength with Solar Archive's innovative partner-centric platform, VIPRE is uniquely positioned to address the evolving compliance, security, and operational demands of organizations and MSPs worldwide."

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group, part of Ziff Davis, Inc., is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. With more than 25 years of industry expertise, VIPRE is one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds, delivering exceptional protection against today's most aggressive online threats. Its award-winning software portfolio includes next-generation antivirus endpoint cloud solutions, advanced email security products, along with threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. VIPRE solutions deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive layered defense through cloud-based and server security, with mobile interfaces that enable instant threat response.

The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®. www.VIPRE.com.

