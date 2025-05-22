WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has banned three Cuban Judges and a prosecutor from entering the country over a gross violation of human rights, namely the arbitrary detention of young protester Luis Robles Elizástigui.Elizástiguio was jailed in 2020 after peacefully protesting in capital Havana with a sign calling for freedom and an end to repression.The State Department is designating prosecutor Yanaisa Matos Legrá and judges Gladys Maria Padrón Canals, Maria Elena Fornari Conde, and Juan Sosa Orama. All of them work at the People's Provincial Court of Havana, where they oversaw the prosecution, conviction, and sentencing of Robles Elizástigui on behalf of the Cuban regime. They and their families are ineligible for entry into the United States, the State Department said.Announcing the sanctions, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it is further proof that the Trump Administration is committed to holding accountable Cuban regime officials involved in violating human rights.Judges and prosecutors who are agents of the Cuban regime, not of an independent judiciary, play a critical role in arbitrary detentions and prosecutions, according to him. Rubio alleged that they are responsible for the sham legal processes that unjustly target, convict, and sentence individuals for peaceful expressions and activism. This applies equally to the re-arrest of political prisoners who are returned to jail on frivolous grounds, like José Daniel Ferrer and Félix Navarro, he added.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX