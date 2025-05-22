LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among the Slovenian households increased in April to the strongest level since August last year amid improvements across the board, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index climbed to -24.0 from -29.0 in March.The statistical office said all four components of the consumer confidence index improved in April. Households' assessment of their current financial situation and their expectations for the economy increased the most, up 8 percentage points each.Among the other indicators of the survey, the measure reflecting consumers' savings expectations was the only one to deteriorate in April, down by 1 percentage points.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX