Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A0M4W9 | ISIN: CNE100000296 | Ticker-Symbol: BY6
Tradegate
22.05.25 | 16:06
51,98 Euro
-0,31 % -0,16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2025 15:58 Uhr
BYD Dolphin Surf: Rome lights up with 1,000 drones for the launch of BYD's new electric Dolphin Surf

Finanznachrichten News

Rome lights up with 1,000 drones for the launch of BYD's new electric Dolphin Surf

ROME, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A luminous drone show lit up the skies above Rome for the first time, set against the backdrop of the Olympic Stadium. The occasion was the launch of the Dolphin Surf, a new compact and low-cost electric vehicle from Chinese automotive giant BYD. The group chose the drone show - a format long popular in Asia - to dazzle guests in the Monte Mario stand and the wider public. The event combined lights, music and 3D shapes formed in the night sky hundreds of metres above ground, in a futuristic display open to all residents. The technology used, UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), allows for remotely coordinated flight - a high-tech alternative to fireworks, just as spectacular but without the explosions.

The highlight of the show was a giant glowing outline of a car floating above the Eternal City, virtually passing through some of Rome's most iconic landmarks: the Colosseum, the equestrian statue of Marcus Aurelius on the Capitoline Hill and St Peter's Basilica. The words "Join the green wave, BYD Dolphin Surf" followed, emphasising the sustainability goals of the fully electric model. The message "Build your dreams" closed the show - the full phrase behind the BYD acronym.

The launch event at the Olympic Stadium attracted influencers and guests from entertainment, media and business circles. Among those hosting the evening were BYD vice president Stella Li and Alfredo Altavilla, special advisor for the European market. The show concluded the Dynamic Launch Event, a day-long showcase in which BYD introduced its new EV to the Italian capital. Already present in 29 countries, the company plans to expand into 12 more by the end of the year.

The Dolphin Surf targets a segment of consumers who might not typically consider buying an electric vehicle. Its competitive price - under €20,000 - is key to this strategy. The model also features a compact design ideal for city driving and fast-charging capability, reaching 80% battery in just 22 minutes from a 30% charge. With the Dolphin Surf, BYD is aiming to shake up both the European and global electric vehicle markets.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5039254e-9ec4-4547-90cb-22551826e71d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/718b107e-10c1-4a0e-bdb4-4d94705da3df


