Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Tradegate
22.05.25 | 12:22
146,00 Euro
-0,68 % -1,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
146,00147,0016:11
146,00147,0016:13
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wesco International: Habitat Inspects Program Helps Homeowner Save Thousands a Year on Home Insurance

Finanznachrichten News

Habitat Inspects is made possible by Universal Orlando Foundation with support from Wesco and Duke Energy.

Originally published on Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County Newsroom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / In 2016, Melissa bought her home in Habitat Orlando & Osceola's Butler's Preserve community. She was ecstatic, not only because she could provide a stable home for her daughter but also because she had something she could leave behind someday.

"I was letting my daughter know that you don't always have to rent. I was showing her that you can work hard and own a home in your lifetime," Melissa said. "Not only can you do that, but the sky's the limit. You can get whatever you want in life if you put your mind to it."

Once she was in her home, Melissa mainly focused on working and getting her daughter through high school and later into college. Like many homeowners, the last thing on her mind was home insurance.

"I came to a point where I got injured and then unemployed," she said. "It gave me time to focus on my house and I started looking at all my paperwork and came across my insurance information."

Melissa found out that she was paying nearly $5,000 a year for her insurance premium, which was putting a huge strain on her, especially since she was living off her savings. She quickly set up an appointment with Habitat Orlando & Osceola, where she was referred to the new Habitat Inspects program and signed up to receive a free wind mitigation inspection.

"All of the things that I learned originally with the Habitat about taking care of my home made me interested in this program," she said.

Once the wind mitigation inspection was completed, she worked with Habitat Orlando & Osceola staff to find a more affordable home insurance policy to fit her needs. She now pays about $1,700 a year - a $3,300 savings compared to what she was paying before.

"I really appreciate Universal [and others] so much because they are helping us preserve our homes which is something that wasn't given to us. This is something that we had to come out here and work hard for and we had to dedicate two years of our lives to get to where we are today," she said.

As part of the Habitat Inspects program, she also took Habitat U classes hosted by experts on topics like home insurance, disaster preparedness, and how to create a will.

"I pay my mortgage and keep up with my property, but there's more to it than that," Melissa said. "The classes opened my eyes a lot and helped me understand the principles. The preparedness courses about hurricane damages and roofing and flood insurance…all that stuff just really blew my mind."

Melissa feels safer and more secure in her home than ever before and has started focusing on recovering from her injury with support from her beloved dog, Fancy.

"She actually keeps me going. She helped me through my injury and has been helping me get better. If it wasn't for her, I don't think I would heal the way I've been healing. She's a big part of me," she said.

You can learn more about the program here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/habitat-inspects-program-helps-homeowner-save-thousands-a-year-on-home-1030870

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.