HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased marginally in April after rising to 10-month high in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups dropped to 10.0 percent in April from 10.1 percent in March. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 9.2 percent.The number of unemployed people was 288,000 versus 285,000 in the previous month.The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, climbed to 27.2 percent in April from 25.3 percent in the previous month.The unemployment rate trend for the 15-74 age groups was 9.2 percent in April.Data showed that the employment rate came in at 62.2 percent, up from 61.1 percent in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX