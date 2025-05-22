Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Announcement of Monthly Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 30thApril 2025 the Final Net Asset Values of each class of the Company's shares are as follows:

Fund NameSedolNAV Per ShareMTD PerformanceYTD PerformanceNAV Date
BH Macro LtdB1NPGV1$4.424.47%-1.32%30th April 2025
BH Macro LtdB1NP514430p4.55%-1.03%30th April 2025

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year. MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

Enquiries:

bhfa@ntrs.com

Date: 22ndMay 2025


