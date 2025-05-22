WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.The Treasury revealed plans to sell $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.While the five-year note attracted average demand, the two-year and seven-year note auctions below average demand.On Wednesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds attracted below average demand.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX