PHAXIAM Therapeutics (Euronext: PHXM FR001400K4B1), a biopharmaceutical company ("the Company" or "PHAXIAM") developing innovative treatments for severe and resistant bacterial infections, announces that the Lyon Commercial Court ("Tribunal des activités économiques de Lyon") decided, during a hearing held on May 21, 2025, to postpone the offer review hearing and has set a new hearing date for Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

At the end of the bid examination hearing, whether a bid is accepted or not, the Lyon Commercial Court will in any case soon pronounce the conversion of the judicial reorganization into judicial liquidation. In this context, the Company will request the delisting of PHAXIAM shares from Euronext.

Furthermore, PHAXIAM draws investors' attention to the fact that, given the Company's level of indebtedness, the disposal proceeds received in the event a bid is adopted will likely not allow for any reimbursement of shareholders.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, which are responsible for many serious infections. The company is building on an innovative approach based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. PHAXIAM is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

PHAXIAM is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400K4B1, ticker: PHXM). PHAXIAM is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma Bio, CAC Mid Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

