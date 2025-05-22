Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - The Annual General Meeting held on 22 May 22 2025 at 3.30 pm approved all the proposals submitted by the Board of Directors as published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on 1 May 2025.

As previously announced, the dividend consists of a gross cash payment of CHF 6.75 per bearer share with a nominal value of CHF 2.50. The total dividend amounts to CHF 51,808,025 and the available retained earnings carried forward stand at CHF 56,092,416, subject to the number of treasury shares held at the ex-dividend date (on 26 May 2025).

The Annual General Meeting also approved the reduction of the share capital through the cancellation of 142,183 treasury shares acquired under the share buyback programme initiated on 21 August 2023.

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

