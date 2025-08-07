Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Download PDF - EN

Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

1st semester 2025: Growth in revenue1) to CHF 632.1m,

up 12.3% at constant exchange rates

Growth of 12.8% in the 2nd quarter at constant exchange rates

In the first half of 2025, Compagnie Financière Tradition continued the growth momentum observed in previous years. Consolidated revenue including the Group's share in joint ventures rose by 12.3% at constant exchange rates (+9.6% at current rates), with 12.8% growth in the second quarter alone (+5.8% at current rates). This performance was supported by strong market volatility, driven by ongoing uncertainty around monetary policy, the introduction of new trade barriers, and heightened geopolitical tensions. In this environment, the Group recorded revenue growth across all asset classes and all regions.

In addition, Gaitame.com, which serves a retail client base in Japan (non-IDB), posted a strong increase with revenue up 47.6% at constant exchange rates in the first half (+46.6% at current rates). This growth was driven by the integration of Money Partners Group, acquired by Gaitame.com in December 2024, further strengthening the Group's position in the Japanese retail online brokerage market.

The breakdown is as follows:

Revenue for the 1st semester:

CHFm 2025 2024 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates









Reported revenue (IFRS) 580.1 537.1 +8.0% +10.8% Adjusted revenue including share of joint ventures1) 632.1 577.0 +9.6% +12.3% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 607.6 560.3 +8.4% +11.2% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 24.5 16.7 +46.6% +47.6%

Revenue for the 2nd quarter:

CHFm 2025 2024 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates









Reported revenue (IFRS) 285.4 271.5 +5.1% +12.4% Adjusted revenue including share of joint ventures1) 310.1 293.2 +5.8% +12.8% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 298.1 283.5 +5.1% +12.4% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 12.0 9.7 +24.0% +26.0%

Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261631

SOURCE: Compagnie Financiere Tradition