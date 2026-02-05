Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR





Revenue1) of CHF 1,203.6 million for the financial year 2025,

up 11.4% at constant exchange rates;

Growth of 11.7% in the 4th quarter at constant exchange rates

In 2025, Compagnie Financière Tradition operated in a complex macroeconomic environment marked by the shift of the major central banks' monetary policies toward a cautious easing and by a rise in international trade tensions, notably the introduction of significant U.S. tariffs that triggered retaliatory measures and increased global geopolitical uncertainty. These developments prompted investors to actively reassess and reposition their portfolios, generating a substantial increase in transaction volumes across all asset classes and regions. The Group was able to capitalize on these market conditions while continuing its organic growth strategy.

Thus, Compagnie Financière Tradition continued its growth in 2025 with consolidated revenue, including the share of joint ventures, of CHF 1,203.6 million against CHF 1,132.8 million in 2024, an increase of 11.4% at constant exchange rates. The reported performance was limited by the strengthening of the Swiss franc during the year, particularly against the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen. In the fourth quarter, the Group recorded a growth of 11.7% at constant exchange rates, reaching CHF 293.2 million compared with CHF 283.5 million in the same period of 2024.

The breakdown is as follows:

Revenue for the financial year:

CHFm 2025 2024 Variation à cours de change courants Variation à cours de change constants









Reported revenue (IFRS) 1,115.8 1,051.6 +6.1% +11.3% Revenue including share of joint ventures1) 1,203.6 1,132.8 +6.3% +11.4% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 1,164.0 1,097.8 +6.0% +11.2% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 39.6 35.0 +13.3% +18.8%

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures

Revenue for the 4th quarter:

CHFm 2025 2024 Variation à cours de change courants Variation à cours de change constants









Reported revenue (IFRS) 274.5 263.4 +4.2% +12.4% Revenue including share of joint ventures1) 293.2 283.5 +3.4% +11.7% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 284.8 275.1 +3.5% +11.6% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 8.4 8.4 +1.1% +13.7%

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,500 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com .

Source: Compagnie Financiere Tradition