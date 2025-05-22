DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 22-May-2025 / 18:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 22/05/2025 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 5,914 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 614.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 612.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 612.4007

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,822,789 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,718,525 'A' ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 33,104,264. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

22 May 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 22 May 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 612.4007 5,914

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 1576 612.00 10:12:56 00075488616TRLO0 XLON 230 612.00 10:16:04 00075488914TRLO0 XLON 1232 612.00 11:07:23 00075490629TRLO0 XLON 295 612.00 11:07:23 00075490630TRLO0 XLON 329 612.00 11:07:23 00075490631TRLO0 XLON 200 612.00 11:07:23 00075490632TRLO0 XLON 176 612.00 11:07:23 00075490633TRLO0 XLON 16 612.00 11:07:23 00075490634TRLO0 XLON 1 612.00 11:07:23 00075490635TRLO0 XLON 52 612.00 11:07:23 00075490636TRLO0 XLON 200 612.00 11:07:23 00075490637TRLO0 XLON 2 612.00 11:07:25 00075490638TRLO0 XLON 220 612.00 11:07:28 00075490639TRLO0 XLON 200 612.00 11:07:28 00075490640TRLO0 XLON 271 614.00 16:22:06 00075501126TRLO0 XLON 178 614.00 16:22:06 00075501127TRLO0 XLON 736 614.00 16:22:20 00075501143TRLO0 XLON

